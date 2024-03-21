Life Coach Dr Priscilla Ngala to hold business masterclass in Harare

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

United Kingdom-based business strategist and life coach Dr Priscilla Ngala is hosting a masterclass in Harare aimed at empowering women to launch and grow their businesses.

The masterclass titled “Queen of Passion to Profit Conference” will be held at Cresta Lodge and is expected to attract a large audience.

The conference will equip attendees with strategies for scaling their businesses.

According to Dr Ngala the conference will also cover how businesswomen can leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to their advantage.

“This empowering masterclass is designed specifically for female entrepreneurs like you. At the Queen of Passion to Profit Conference, I will provide practical strategies to help you launch, scale, and create multiple income streams for your online business, including passive income strategies that can generate ongoing revenue with minimal ongoing effort.

“I will also cover how to leverage AI tools and master online marketing strategies. By attending, you will gain the knowledge, skills, and mindset needed for success. You will also have the opportunity to join our supportive community of like-minded women, collaborate with others, and access valuable resources to transform your business and life,” said Dr Ngala.

Advance tickets to the conference are going for US$50 and US$100 at the entrance.