Lifting Zimbabweans out of poverty on our agenda – Mnangagwa tells Politburo as Zanu PF prepares for annual conference

By Anna Chibamu

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa says the Zanu PF National Conference slated for this weekend in Gweru will among other issues focus on finding ways to improve the livelihoods of Zimbabweans living in abject poverty.

Mnangagwa told politburo members that this year’s conference will review policies’ implementation and the envisaged socio-economic growth trajectory.

“The 20th National People’s Conference must review the progress being made in the implementation of policies and programmes for the consistent socio-economic growth trajectory of our country.

“As we convene our Party’s 20th National People’s Conference, the people of Zimbabwe are our primary focus.

“We thus continue on the unstoppable course to lift many more of our people out of poverty into prosperity, leaving no one and no place behind. Our revolutionary development is irreversible and success is certain,” Mnangagwa said.

The President said the new five-year mandate for the ruling party, under the theme ‘Towards Vision 2030 through Devolution, Industrialisation and Modernisation’ is timely and must give impetus to the party to re-calibrate its strategies and policies for the speedy attainment of Vision 2030.

The Zanu PF First Secretary highlighted that the 20th National People’s Conference cannot be business as usual, but must result in qualitative policy guidance and direction to the party’s internal structures as well as those of government.

“I urge the party leadership to keep communities informed and mobilised to play their part in government’s ongoing programmes to modernise and industrialise the economy.”

“This is anchored by the domestic resources, skills and capacities which exist in the country and Zimbabweans must remain masters of their own destiny and independent in their thoughts and actions,” he added.

The meeting received final reports on the final preparations of the conference and the ongoing campaign processes for the pending by-elections in Matabeleland North, Midlands, Mashonaland West, Masvingo, Bulawayo and Harare provinces.