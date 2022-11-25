Lightning bolts strike two Harare men dead

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

TWO male adults from Harare were this week struck dead by lightning bolts in separate incidents, as this year’s rain season got off to a tragic start.

The deceased have been identified as Leonard Matipano (33) of Belvedere and Phillip Chiundudzi (43) of Waterfalls.

Police confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP reports two sad incidents in which two people died after being struck by lightning in Harare.

“On November 22, 2022, Leonard Matipano (33) died on the spot after he was struck by lightning while sowing maize seed in the field at an open space near Ridgeview, Belvedere, Harare,” said ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi in a tweet.

Similarly, on the same day, Phillip Chiundudzi (43) and Prosper Chiundudzi (27) were struck by lightning while hiding from rain in a shed at Habakkuk Church, Retreat Park, Waterfalls.

Phillip died upon admission at a local hospital, while Prosper is admitted at the same hospital where his condition is reportedly serious.