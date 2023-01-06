Lightning strike kills Bulawayo cop

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

A police officer stationed at Cowdray park police base in Bulawayo was struck and killed by lightning on Tuesday.

Peter Gwaza (42) and her girlfriend Priority Dube (30) were walking along a footpath near Ezimhlophe secondary school when the tragedy struck.

Police confirmed the incident in a statement.

“The ZRP reports a sad incident in which Peter Gwaza (42) and his girlfriend Priority Dube (30) were struck by a bolt of lightning on 3/01/23 while walking along a footpath in Cowdray Park,” said a ZRP statement.

Gwaza died on the spot while Dube sustained burns on the stomach and bruises on her hands and face.

The area’s councillor Kidwell Mujuru said five people have so far been struck by lightning in the suburb which claimed two lives while three sustained injuries.