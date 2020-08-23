Lindiwe Zulu defends work done by Ramaphosa envoys to Zimbabwe

Spread This News











SABC

Head of International Relations within the ANC, Lindiwe Zulu has defended the work done by the special envoys President Cyril Ramaphosa recently deployed to Zimbabwe.

Former cabinet minister Sydney Mufamadi and former Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete were sent to Harare to try and get to the bottom of the recent uprisings in that country, which saw many civilians, including journalists tortured and detained.

Media reports suggest the two envoys didn’t do what they were expected to do, that is meeting not only with the ZANU-PF led government, but also opposition parties in that country.