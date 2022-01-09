Lion’s Club Rescues Kariba Family Whose House Was Gutted By Fire

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

THE LION’S Club chapters of Kariba and Karoi have come forward to assist a Kariba family rebuild their house, which was last Tuesday gutted by fire.

The 10-member family is currently sharing a single room following a fire accident that extensively damaged their Nyamhunga house.

Property worth thousands of dollars including clothes and food stuffs went up in smoke, throwing Patricia Saina (64), her offspring and grandchildren into a quandary.

Saina told NewZimbabwe.com: “One of my grandkids aged 3 years lit a matchstick that set a bed sheet on fire, thereby starting the conflagration that engulfed the entire house. After images of the devastating event went viral on social media, well-wishers, including Kariba Central Lion’s Club, came forward to help in various ways.”

The Lion’s Club chapters have committed to ensuring the house is completed, with the super-structure already at window level.

This week they donated bricks towards the construction as well as two bags of maize meal and US$40 for the family’s upkeep.