Lion’s Den accident victims named; one body yet to be positively identified

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Police have released the names of three of the four people who perished when a Toyota Noah burst its tyre before rolling several times at Lion’s Den, Chinhoyi Saturday afternoon.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said three had been positively identified by their next of kin, while one is still to be identified.

“Three of the four victims have been identified by their relatives as follows; Mark Mumba (34) of Finland, Lion’s Den, Spencer Banda (23) of D-Troop, Chikuti, Lion’s Den and Clive Wilo (25) of Chikuti compound.

“The other victim, who is a male adult, is yet to be identified,” said Nyathi.

Four people, including the driver, were killed while fifteen others were injured when an overloaded Toyota Noah burst it’s left rear tyre,

overturned, before rolling several times along the Lions Den-Mhangura road Saturday.

The fatal road traffic accident occurred at the 2km peg along Lion’s Den-Mhangura road at 12 noon Saturday.

The vehicle had on board 19 occupants, who included players from Emily Park and Monrose farms in Mhangura’s Ward 5, travelling to Mtunzi in Ward 18 area for a social soccer match.

It is reported that upon reaching the crash scene, the car burst it’s left rear tyre and overturned several times.

The driver and two passengers died on the spot while the other passenger died on the way to hospital.

Police urged motorists to be conscious of safety protocols while driving on the roads by avoiding speeding and overloading vehicles.