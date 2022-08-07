LISTEN: Police snitched asking for higher than US$10 bribe

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

POLICE officers manning Gweru’s infamous roadblock mounted near AMTEC service station were last week caught offside, asking for a bribe higher than the US$10 they had been offered by an errant motorist.

They had arrested the driver for illegally picking up hitch-hikers along the busy Harare-Bulawayo highway.

It is apparent the driver shoved the US$10 bill into the trousers of a female officer, before begging to be freed.

A discussion then ensues, with one of the officers, only identified as Dube, asking for more than what had been offered inorder to grant ‘safe’ passage.