LISTEN: Zanu PF Official Narrates How Mudha Disrupted PCC Meeting

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

AN unidentified Zanu PF Midlands member from Mberengwa says he wept last Saturday evening after former State Security Minister Owen ‘Mudha’ Ncube ran roughshod and disrupted a provincial coordinating committee (PCC) held in Gweru on the same day.

The Zanu PF Midlands PCC meeting to co-opt new party members into the executive committee was postponed after rowdy Zanu PF youths loyal to Mudha, as he is popularly known, disrupted the event.

Mudha was fired Monday by President Emmerson Mnangagwa for inappropriate behaviour.

The disgruntled Zanu PF official said he was shocked Mudha had more powers than Mnangagwa.

He said on the day Mudha had attempted to topple the newly elected provincial chairperson, Larry Mavhima while Politburo members present at the event were forced to consult him as he was the “overseer” of the elections.

The Midlands PCC meeting has been rescheduled for next Saturday.