Lithium Boys target Kingdom Boys in Top of the Table Clash 

By Clayton Shereni | Masvingo Correspondent

BIKITA Minerals Football Club (FC) which is currently enjoying a purple patch following their return to Eastern Region Soccer League (ERSL) Division One will seek to spoil the party for money bags FC Wangu Mazodze when they clash at Mucheke Stadium on Sunday.

Lithium Boys as Bikita Minerals is affectionately known has been a giant killer and this season’s surprise package as they are mounting pressure on league pacesetters.

Bikita Head Coach, Tonganai Mugeji will make a return to Mucheke Stadium after parting ways with Masvingo United.

The youthful gaffer said they seek to maintain momentum when they face Kingdom Boys as FC Wangu Mazodze is popularly known by its legion of supporters.

“The game against Wangu Mazodze calls for a reaction from the lads. We can’t afford to drift away and a positive result will reignite the season.

“If you want to be the best you have to beat the best. The boys have delivered a lot of great moments in the last 10 games and we want to carry the momentum to the Mazodze game,” said Mugeji.

The George Magariro-coached Kingdom Boys were last week busy on the transfer market acquiring nine players including; Washington Ncube from Masvingo United, Kudakwashe Gurure from Mutare City, and Timothy January from Harare City.

Bikita Minerals have also reinforced their squad by signing defender Denis Nhongo and midfielder Prideron Chikunguru from FC Wangu Mazodze.

Last weekend, FC Wangu Mazodze blew a chance to consolidate their top spot when they drew nil all against bottom-placed Chiredzi Stars.

FC Wangu Mazodze spokesperson, Sukuoluhle Ndlovu said they can’t afford to lose points and will work hard to collect maximum points against Bikita.

“We drew last week but that was not our expectation, we failed to collect points. This Sunday we are facing Lithium Boys, they are fourth-placed. The team is rejuvenated after the Chiredzi draw and we are going to collect maximum points this Sunday,” Ndlovu said.

The log leaders have 37 points from 16 outings while second-placed Tenax have 32 points from 15 games.

Mutare City and Bikita Minerals are at 30 points from 16 games occupying positions three and four respectively.

In other matches to be played this weekend, Tenax plays away to Renco at Maramba Stadium, Buffaloes face Rusitu Tigers at Mutare Showgrounds and Grayham hosts Midway at Chiremba Ground.