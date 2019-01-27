Liverpool fans rejoice as Salah returns to Twitter

Read Sport

Liverpool fans all over the world have welcomed forward Mohamed Salah back to social media.

The Egyptian forward has dominated headlines this week after deleting his personal Twitter account off the back of a rather cryptic tweet.

Salah has kept Liverpool fans guessing all week, with nobody completely sure of the reasons behind the winger’s lack of social media activity.

However, as previously touched upon by the Liverpool Echo, it appears that the winger was involved in some form of commercial activity with DHL, at least, that’s what his latest tweet would suggest.

It brings an end to what has been a very bizarre week for the player, with many speculating exactly what was in the forward’s thinking when he closed down all of his social media accounts.

In the modern era, it is not uncommon for football players, celebrities and the like to do such a thing, but Salah’s actions caught everybody off guard.