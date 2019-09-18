Lloyd Mutasa reunited with Rahman Gumbo at TelOne

By Sports Reporter

FORMER Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa has bounced back to coaching in the topflight Premier Soccer League (PSL) after being named as new assistant coach at relegation threatened TelOne FC.

His appointment comes almost a year after being fired by the record Zimbabwe champions.

TelOne confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that Mutasa joins the TelOne FC technical team which is headed by newly appointed veteran coach Rahman Gumbo as first assistant coach while ex-Highlanders goalkeepers coach Tembo Chuma has also been roped in in a similar role at Gweru-based club.

“TelOne is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr Lloyd Mutasa and Mr Tembo Tshuma as First Assistant Coach and Goalkeepers Coach with immediate effect,” the club said in a brief statement.

Mutasa’s appointment at TelOne reunites him with Gumbo, whom he worked with at the national team, where they were both assistant coaches until last month when they were relieved of their jobs following the appointment of a new technical team headed by Joey Antipas.

Mutasa was interviewed for the TelOne assistant coaching job together with former Warriors striker Agent Sawu and ex-Dynamos coach Elvis Chiweshe last month as the club was seeking a replacement for Brian Zingwe who was the assistant coach at the club.

TelOne demoted former Warriors assistant coach Joel Lupahla.

The appointment of Gumbo has brought instant results, with the team going for five games unbeaten in their backyard and picking up seven points from a possible 12 in four matches, something that has lifted them to position 15 on 24 points.

Mutasa is expected to add more experience to the club’s technical team as they seek to survive relegation from the topflight after just one season.

The former DeMbare midfielder, who holds a CAF A licence coaching certificate has a lot of coaching experience at the top, having presided over a number of clubs such as FC Platinum, WhaWha and Kiglon.