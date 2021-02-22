Lobby Demands Mohadi Stepping Down Over Sex Romps

Spread This News











By Robert Tapfumaneyi

THE Women’s Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence (WALPE) has demanded the stepping down of Vice President Kembo Mohadi who is mired in embarrassing sex scandals with married women and subordinates.

The under-fire VP’s sex scandals were splashed on both mainstream and social media this past week.

In leaked audios that went viral on social media, Mohadi is heard inviting his mistresses for unprotected sex in his government office.

He has not made any public comment about the exposes.

But in a statement, the lobby group feels the long serving government official cannot be allowed in his job when it was apparent he was abusing the privileges.

“The office of the Presidency cannot be reduced to a love nest for self-satisfaction and pleasure,” WALPE said.

“Zimbabwe deserves a leadership that is responsible and respectful of women as required by national, regional and international laws and statutes that protect women and girls from abuse.

“The office of the Vice President demands highest levels of integrity and moral probity.”

WALPE added, “If the allegations of abuse of office, power, sexual harassment and misconduct against VP Kembo Mohadi are true, then he must do the honourable thing and step down.”

Last week, an online publication released two audios in which the VP discusses sex with a married Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operative Abbigal Muleya working under his office.

In another audio, the sex-crazed VP is heard inviting gorgeous Yvonne Chevaughn to his love nest.

The bed-hopping public official is currently not married after he divorced his wife for 47 years,Tambudzani Bhudhagi.

He was latter to settle for a young woman Juliet Mutavhatsindi as his second wife but it is said the lady left the matrimonial home in a huff end of last year.