Local company manager in US$68k theft drama 

By Paul Katanda

MANAGER of Achutz Trading Private Limited company was dragged before a Harare magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda charged with theft of trust property worth over US$68 000.

Warren Beru (29) was remanded out of custody to October 10 2022 for commencement.

Court heard that from March 2020 to July 25 2022, Beru allegedly planned to steal from his employer by purchasing stock from suppliers which he would not enter into the shop system. He would then sell the stock later and convert cash sales to his personal use.

Beru is alleged to have collected the cash sales from shopkeepers but, instead of handing it over to his employer, he would convert part of the money to personal use.

The fraud came to light when his employer requested him to account for the stock and cash at hand.

It was then discovered that there was no record of cash in-flows and Beru also failed to account for the stock.

Court heard that instead of handing over cash sales amounting to US$47,465 to his employer, Beru only handed over cash sales amounting to US$10,418 and converted the remainder to personal use.

An audit was allegedly conducted which established that Beru had a general shortfall of stock and cash sales amounting to US$68 000.

Purchase invoices were discovered which validates that Beru made some stock purchases from suppliers and failed to book in the shop system.

Anesu Chirenje represented the State.