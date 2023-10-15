Local egg producers tap into South African market 

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

LOCAL table eggs and chicken manufacturers have taken advantage of Avian influenza which is spreading in South Africa by tapping into the country’s market.

Avian Influenza, a highly pathogenic disease that affects birds, has hit South Africa forcing egg and chicken manufacturers to cull their hens losing millions of rands.

This has led to a niche for eggs and chickens in South Africa, a gap that local companies are hoping to plug by exporting their products.

Irvine’s commercial director, Anele Zunga the outbreak has presented local players an opportunity to cash in on local eggs and chickens.

“At the moment we are working on exporting to South Africa because South Africa has been hit by Avian Influenza. Now there is an opportunity to export there but obviously, our priority is the local market and we can only export excess that we have because we also do not want the market to be short of eggs,” said Zunga.

This comes as the universe commemorated International Egg Day – running under the theme, ‘Eggs for A Healthy Future – which is celebrated on October 13 annually.

It comes as Southern Africa is wary and cautious of the Avian Influenza which has forced some countries to shun away South African eggs and chicken products.

Speaking at a post-cabinet media briefing Tuesday, minister of Information Jenfan Muswere said Zimbabwe was putting in measures to prevent Avian Influenza.

“The nation is being informed that South Africa is currently experiencing outbreaks of two different strains of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N8 and H7N6 in seven of its nine provinces.

“The Government has instituted the following preventative measures among others through the Department of Veterinary Services: activation of Rapid Response Teams; and awareness campaigns to the poultry industry value chain players and the public on the urgent need to strengthen their biosecurity measures,” said Muswere.