Local Government Minister announces recalls of 17 CCC Bulawayo councillors

By Staff Reporter

Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has announced the recalling of 17 Citizens Coalition for Change councillors following a letter received from Sengezo Tshabangu who claims to be the party’s interim secretary general.

In a letter addressed to Bulawayo town clerk, Minister Winston Chitando notified Christopher Dube that 12 Bulawayo councillors had ceased to be CCC members hence the recall.

“I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) stating that the following councillors have ceased to be members of the Citizens Coalition for Change political party,” reads part of the letter.

Some of the recalled 12 include Shepherd Sithole, Nkosinathi Hove-Mpofu, Donaldson Mabutho, Takunda Felix Madzana, Simbarashe Dube, Tinevimbo Maphosa, Thobeka Mmeli, Arnold Batira and Sarah Cronje.

“In terms of Section 278(1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, as read with Section (1)(K), the above-mentioned wards are now vacant,” said Chitando.

The latest recalls come barely weeks after a self-imposed ‘interim’ secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu withdrew 15 legislators and 9 senators from Parliament.

Tshabangu who was labeled an impostor by party leader Nelson Chamisa is believed to have authored the letter for the latest recalls.

One Tafadzwa Manyika, who claims to be interim secretary general of the ruling party also recalled 70 Zanu PF MPs on the basis that they had ceased to be members. Zanu PF has since called for his arrest saying the move could potentially cause alarm and despondency.