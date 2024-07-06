Local Govt minister hails councils for progress in implementing Presidential blueprint

Spread This News

By Tinei Tuhwe

MINISTER of Local Government and Public Works, Daniel Garwe has commended local authorities for progress towards implementing the ‘Call to Action’ blueprint launched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in November 2023.

The blueprint seeks to improve service delivery by both urban and rural councils across the country.

A total of 84 out of 90 local authorities have submitted draft Master Plans while 19 have had their valuation rolls approved and adopted.

“As of June 30, 84 out of 90 local authorities have submitted their draft Master Plans, while 19 have approved and adopted their Valuation Rolls.

“Additionally, 22 local authorities are fully utilising their Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems,” Garwe said in a press statement.

He noted that while some local authorities have not met the deadline, his ministry is working with them to ensure compliance.

“We are fielding inspectorate teams to assess compliance on the establishment of functional departments of Spatial Planning and land management.

“We are also interrogating matters concerning non-compliant Local Authorities on a case-by-case basis,” he said.

Garwe singled out six councils that failed to submit their draft Master Plans before deadline.

“Beitbridge Municipality requested to submit by 8 July 2024, Epworth LB, Ruwa LB and Mutare RDC requested to submit by 15 July 2024, Chitungwiza Municipality and Hwange LB requested to to submit by 30 July 2024,” he said.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the overall compliance rate of 84% and urged local authorities to continue working towards achieving the aspirations of Vision 2030.

“We are happy with the progress made so far, and we will continue to monitor and support our local authorities to ensure that they deliver quality services to the people,” he said.