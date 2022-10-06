Local land developer scoops two business awards in Dubai

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga, Senior Reporter

A local property developing company, West Properties Zimbabwe owned by investor, Kenneth Sharpe has scooped two awards at the African and Arabian Laufen International Property Awards 2022 in Dubai.

The company won the awards at an event held at the Habtoor Grand Resort Autograph Collection Thursday.

West Properties won under two categories including best residential development of 20+units in Zimbabwe for Millenium Heights Estate and their Developers website Zimbabwe being www.westproperty.co.zw .

In a statement after winning the accolades, West Properties Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sharpe said, “We are both honored and humbled to be recognised by the premier and most respected industry wide international property awards organisation.

“It gives us credibility and confidence that we are leaders amongst our peers. It is very humbling to consider that we are one of the hundreds of winners from all over the world who have been selected by a panel of 70 judges.

“We are proud to get our country on the map for the right reasons. At West Properties we are committed to the future and have developed a high performance culture with our people who are customer centric and make sure we deliver exceptional properties.

“We are Zimbabwe’s leading premier developer of tomorrow’s market. We are bringing Dubai to Harare and building Zimbabwe #onebrickatatime. Our strategy statement is to put 1 billion bricks in the ground in Zimbabwe by 2050.”

Sharpe said his company has a vision of the future and it’s a bright one filled with hope and favor.

“I thank our entire team for this is their award and give all glory to God ”

According to the company’s Sales and Marketing officer Marylin Mosha, it was their first time to win such an international award from this prestigious institution in two categories.

“At WestProp we are committed to creating sustainable lifestyle, vertically integrated estate developments with the simple concept of live, work, shop and play.

“We are all about excellence in execution. We would like to once again thank our existing and future clients for making our vision your reality. Not forgetting the winning team WestProp Zimbabwe and all its stakeholders, partners and suppliers, ‘she said.