Mark Ngwazi comparison an insult to Macheso – Promoter

By Lisa Nyanhongo

LOCAL music promoter, Wanisayi ‘Mahwindo’ Mthandwa, has scoffed at comparisons made on social media between rising star, Mark Ngwazi and Sungura maestro, Alick Macheso, saying the debate is an insult to the latter.

This comes after Sungura fans across social media platforms ignited a debate comparing the duo, who recently dropped albums.

Ngwazi, backed by his Njanja Express, released ‘Nharo nezvine nharo’ days after Baba Shero’s ‘Tinosvitswa Nashe’.

Some music lovers sided with the ‘Taurai Madzoka’ chanter, saying he had capably replaced Macheso in the genre, with another quarter rebuffing it, saying he was nowhere close to the Sungura legend, a ‘god’ when strumming the guitar, coupled with superb vocals.

Mahwindo added her two cents to the discussion, saying when it comes to music, Ngwazi is a mere ‘grandson’ yet to come of age and Macheso his ‘grandfather’.

“It’s just a joke to compare the two and an insult to Macheso and the industry. Mark has his own level,” Mahwindo said.

“Macheso is the grand dad, while Mark is the grandson.

“Mark is just a new kid and can never match Alick’s level. Most people knew of Mark Ngwazi after his hit Taurai Madzoka last year and to me, it’s a joke of the year or can l say pure madness to compare the two,” she said.

She equated the musicians to differently ranked football teams, one in the lowest level division and another in the top.

Mahwindo added that in a private conversation, Macheso said he is happy there is someone to continue with Sungura when he eventually dies.

She added: “Macheso is a lecturer to Mark. He is not even jealous of Mark. I was talking to Macheso and he is happy that if he dies today, the genre will never die. He is happy that Mark Ngwazi is among those rising to keep the genre alive.”