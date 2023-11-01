Local NGO establishes Feminist Climate Action Academy

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

A local NGO, Economic Justice for Women Project (EJWP) has established a feminist-focused Climate Action Academy in a bid to up the ante towards enlightening women on how they can meaningfully contribute towards the agenda.

The Feminist Academy for Climate Change (FACA) was launched in Hwange recently, becoming one of the first organizations’ to place young women at the center of spearheading the climate change agenda.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com on the development, EJWP executive director, Margaret Mutsamvi said the academy seeks to comprehensively train women from the grassroots level and strengthen a community-based transformative feminist movement of climate justice activists.

“The Hwange community seconded a committee that will coordinate and lead their agreed follow-up actions. FACA will provide a unique platform for empowering women and gender non-conforming individuals to actively engage in climate action, addressing the intersectional challenges of climate change and gender inequality.

“By combining feminist principles and climate advocacy, FACA will foster knowledge, skills, and leadership development to drive sustainable, inclusive, and gender-responsive solutions at all levels,” she said.

The project is in sync with climate challenges bedeviling women in Zimbabwe who are often at the receiving end of the changing environmental order.

During extreme weather such as droughts, cyclones and floods, women tend to work more to restore and secure household livelihoods. This will leave less time for women to access training and education, develop skills, or participate in the economic mainstream, thus gender equality remains low.

The program will target women and gender non-conforming individuals from diverse backgrounds, including rural and communities at risk in climate emergencies, local activists, community leaders, and civil society organizations working on climate change and gender equality.

“Going forward, FACA intends to develop a comprehensive curriculum integrating climate change, gender studies, feminist principles, and sustainable development.

“We also intend to recruit and train a diverse team of qualified instructors, including experts in climate science, gender studies, and advocacy,” added Mutsamvi.