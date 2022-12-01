Local NGO scoops international gong 

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

A local Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), 4-H Zimbabwe, scooped international gongs Wednesday in France for its efforts in fostering peace and political tolerance in the country.

The International peace and sport award recognises the efforts of non-partisan organisations globally in tackling political polarisation in the respective countries.

John Muchenje, 4-H Zimbabwe executive director, said the recognition is a stamp of approval for the organisation’s efforts in promoting peace and political tolerance in the country as Zimbabwe builds up to the plebiscite slated for next year.

“As an organisation, we are so happy receiving international awards. Special thanks go to the stakeholders that we have been working with in this project. We have been working with youth across all political parties from ZANU-PF, CCC, MDC-T, NCA, FEEZ and LEAD. We have also been working with the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) AND ZRP.

“We have received messages of solidarity from all political parties acknowledging the work that we have been doing. It shows that the work we have been doing has made a great impact,” said John Muchenje.

Zimbabwe is marching towards an election period where violence has been predicted to rear its ugly head, with incidents being recorded in this year’s bye-elections.

Political observers have predicted a tension laden election next year.

In efforts to bring together warring political parties, 4-H Zimbabwe organised a platform that brought ZANU-PF and CCC youths together through sport.

The organisation aims to go a step further in ending political toxicity according to Muchenje.

“Our vision as an organisation is to see a peaceful election where young people actively participate in the process without fear or hesitation. We want to do more interventions,” he said.