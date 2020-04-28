Lockdown tragedy: Kwekwe vendor dies after being run over by kombi

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

In a tragic incident, a Kwekwe vendor died on the spot Tuesday after being run over by a speeding commuter omnibus.

The vendor, Erita Maridza had just disembarked from a Zupco bus on her return from Kwekwe Central to procure fresh vegetable supplies for resell.

“The now deceased died at ZimBeef turn after she was hit by a speeding kombi,” Midlands Provincial spokesperson Joel Goko said Tuesday.

“She had just disembarked from a Zupco bus and did not see a speeding kombi which was coming from the direction of Redcliff.

“The deceased had to be rushed to the mortuary while police are still conducting investigations.”

Redcliff Mayor Clayton Masiyatsva said the tragedy was worrisome as a lot of informal traders from the tiny town were sneaking out under the cover of darkness to go and replenish their supplies during the lockdown.

“It’s unfortunate that whilst we are fighting to minimise the spread of Covid-19, we have to lose one of the residents under such circumstances,” Masiyatsva said.

“Our people, in a bid to eke out a living, are travelling at night.

“I am appealing to the community to abide by the declaration. I am also appealing to government to release the money they promised vulnerable people and vendors so that our people will not travel overnight in trying to make ends meet.”