Lockdown: UK based Zim beauty in crowdfunding initiative for poor compatriots

By Munashe Makuwe

UK based Zimbabwean beauty, Blessing Mutamba has launched a crowdfunding initiative to buy food hampers for some Zimbabweans worst affected by the Covid-19 induced lockdown period.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com from her UK base this week, the 2019 Miss Ireland said she was planning to collaborate with some prominent Zimbabweans who could pledge some food hampers and related donations.

“I wanted to make it help and instil the sense of community and togetherness,” she said.

Among some personalities set to participate in the philanthropic exercise are award winning choreographer, John Cole and Success Coach Jonah Mungoshi.

Entrepreneur and actor Albert Chigiya of the hit series, Mudiwa Wepamoyo is also part of the initiative.

Mutamba said she sympathised with her fellow Zimbabweans, adding, she was “letting people know that they are not alone and we are all going through the same thing”.

The beauty queen also recently made her initial donation of food hampers to the Matthew Rusike Children’s home in Harare’s Epworth township in partnership with EatOut Movement.

Mutamba hopes her efforts will help generate some food hampers in high density areas like her hometown of Mutare.

“It is important to remember where you come from,” she said.