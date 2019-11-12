Log leaders CAPS Utd seek change of fortune

By Sports Reporter

CAPS United coach Darlington Dodo is expecting a tough test of character for his side when they host ZPC Kariba in a mid-week Premier Soccer League clash at Rufaro on Thursday.

The Harare giants are seeking a change of fortunes after an inconsistent run of form in their last three matches in the league race, some that has threatened to derail their bid for the championship.

Makepekepe looked overwhelming favourites to clinch the PSL title after briefly taking a healthy five-point lead on the summit of the premiership standings with reigning champions FC Platinum and Chicken Inn breathing down their necks.

The advantage has now been whittled down to just two points after CAPS United managed to pick up a solitary point from their last three matches.

They head into their clash against ZPC Kariba seeking nothing short of a victory.

Dodo, who is beginning to feel the pressure at the top, said it was crucial for his charges to collect maximum points in order to boost the morale in the dressing room ahead of what looks set to be a nail-biting finish to the 2019 title race.

“This is one of the biggest games we are going to play. We expect an instant reaction after that defeat to TelOne.

“We need to grind out a good result and we have been presented with the ZPC Kariba game and it is an opportunity for us.

“From what I have seen at training, the players are raring to go. We will definitely go all out on attack and it is only a matter of how many goals we would score in our objective to win the match,” Dodo said.

CAPS United will be seeking to make the most while they still have a full complement of players in their squad as they have four players who are set to face disciplinary hearing over allegations of assaulting a referee.

The quartet of Ronald Chitiyo, Carlos Rusere, Dominic Chungwa and John Zhuwawo could be banned for the reminder of the season after being accused of assaulting match officials during the violence that rocked their match against Chicken Inn at Barbourfields October 23.

Dodo however revealed that his players have not been affected by the imminent disciplinary hearing and were fully focused on the task at hand.

“I think the timing was wrong as we prepare to play against ZPC Kariba, but we will do everything we can to psyche up the players.”

Makepekepe, who have 59 points from 29 matches, could head into Thursday’s match having already lost their lead at the top of the log, as FC Platinum and Chicken Inn, who are two points behind in second position, both have matches scheduled for Wednesday.

Chicken Inn face an away tie against Mushowani at Trojan Mine while FC Platinum also face a tricky away test against Manica Diamonds at Vengere.

FULL PSL midweek fixtures

Wednesday: Bulawayo Chiefs v Hwange (Luveve), Mushowani Stars v Chicken Inn (Trojan Mine), Harare City v TelOne (Rufaro), Chapungu v Dynamos (Ascot), Manica Diamonds v Fc Platinum (Vengere), Triangle v Herentals (Gibbo), Black Rhinos v Yadah (NSS), Highlanders v Ngezi Platinum (Barbourfields)

Thursday: CAPS United v ZPC Kariba (Rufaro)