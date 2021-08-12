Loga Snubs Local Players

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS coach Zdravko Logarušic has resolved to feature only foreign-based players for the upcoming world cup qualifiers.

The Croat had wanted to infuse some of the fringe players who did duty at the recent Cosafa Cup tournament in South Africa, into the main Warriors squad, but this has not been possible due to the inactivity of the local league.

Logarušic, who is back in his native country to sort out some personal issues, is expected to name the squad next week.

Zimbabwe is scheduled to host Bafana Bafana at the National Sports Stadium between September 1 and 4 before travelling to Ethiopia four days later

National teams general manager Wellington Mupandare yesterday confirmed that the trio is among some of the new players who were set to be included in the provisional squad for the two qualifiers.

“These are some of the players who had impressed the coaches and stood a good chance had they not stopped playing. So the coaches left them out when coming up with the squad,” Mupandare said.

The three were also some of the best performers in the Chibuku Super Cup which was, however, shelved because of COVID-19.

It is not clear when the tournament and local league will resume. Government has demanded that Premier Soccer League (PSL) teams have their players vaccinated as a condition to resume local football activities.

Logarušic is expected to announce the squad next week although invitation letters have been dispatched to players’ respective clubs.

Meanwhile, Warriors goalkeeper Talbert Shumba is in South Africa to conclude a move to one of the Super Diski.

Reports yesterday suggested that the veteran goalkeeper was spotted at Division One side Free State Stars, a club that is targeting promotion back to the topflight league.

The 31-year-old former Chapungu shot stopper was on the books for Zambian Super League team Nkana last season before he was released at the end of the year.

Shumba has reportedly impressed in training at the Bethlehem outfit, with sources close to the club indicating that a deal is set to be finalised for him for the team’s GladAfrica Championship campaign.

This development would come as good news to Logarušic, who was having nightmares over the goalkeeping department.

Shumba had risen to become the Warriors’ first choice goalkeeper before he was released, with Logarušic admitting that he was having difficulties on who to choose ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

The coach tried Washington Arubi at the Cosafa Cup tournament and while the former Dynamos goalkeeper who now plays for Marumo Gallants did well to earn another call up, the return to action of Shumba, will be a big relief for Loga.