Logarusic Confident Of Success With Warriors

Sports Reporter

NEWLY appointed Zimbabwe national football team coach Zdravko Logarusic has expressed his readiness for the task ahead as he seeks to bring success to the Warriors camp.

Lugarusic was appointed last week as Warriors boss on a two-year deal and is expected to report for duty after he has been granted a work permit.

According to the Croatian coach, he is aware of the magnitude of the work in front of him but believes he has the experience to succeed at the highest level of African football.

“I have vast experience with African football and I have worked in six countries in the last 10 years, working with some big clubs,” he said.

“I believe that my knowledge in African football will be handy in achieving some of the targets that we want as a nation.”

The nomadic Lugarusic, who has coached in his native Croatia, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania and Angola, appealed for unity from all local football stakeholders.

“If we are to achieve anything as a nation, then I cannot do it alone. I need all the support I can get from the players, the coaching staff, the association (ZIFA), the media and all the other stakeholders.

“The quality and the talent of Zimbabwean players is of high quality. If we do things together and pull in one direction, we will achieve what we want.

“Having such quality and talent is a good start for any coach who wants to achieve big things. I do not want to talk much and make a thousand promises.

“It is not necessary to talk much, our job is on the field of play. I will let football do the talking; people can then judge us accordingly.”

The 54-year old was previously in charge of Sudan national team, where he is remembered for leading the team to a third placing at the 2018 African Nations Championships (CHAN) in Morocco.

Logarusic has coached Kenyan Premier League giants, Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards before leaving for a short stint in Angola at Inter Clubbe as an assistant coach.

He also had stints at Tanzanian Simba SC and two at Ghanaian Asante Kotoko before his Sudan posting.

He is expected to arrive in Zimbabwe alone since his wife is a teacher in Croatia while their two children are attending university.

The Croatian, who holds a UEFA Pro Licence and a CAF A Licence, will be assisted by Joey Antipas, Lloyd Mutasa and Under 23 coach Tonderai Ndiraya.

South Africa-based former Zimbabwe Saints goalkeeper Pernell McKop will join the set-up as the goalkeepers’ coach.

Lugarusic’s first assignment is back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the reigning champions Algeria in March.

Zimbabwe began their 2021 campaign with a 0-0 draw against Botswana at the National Sports Stadium before winning 2-1 away in neighbouring Zambia.