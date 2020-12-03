Logarusic Names Warriors’ CHAN Provisional Squad

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS coach Zdravko Logarusic has named a 34-member provisional squad for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament to be held in Cameroon from January 16 to February 7.

The competition which was supposed to happen in April this year is reserved for only locally-based players.

According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Football Association, the team begins preparations on Sunday until December 20 when they will break for the festive holiday.

The training camp will then resume on December 28 until the team’s departure for the continental tournament which begins January 16 2021 in Cameroon.

The squad features some of the top players from the Premier Soccer League including Dynamos defender Partson Jaure who captained the side during the successful qualification campaign.

However striker Prince Dube who finished as the top scorer in the qualifiers is ineligible to feature in the tournament following his move to Tanzanian side Azam FC.

Defender Pawell Govere who plays for Northern Region Division One side Golden Eagles is the only player from the second tier league in the squad.

Zimbabwe is in Group A and will face the hosts, Cameroon, in the tournament opener before facing Burkina Faso and Mali in other group matches.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Simbarashe Chinani (Dynamos), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Petros Mhari (FC Platinum).

Defenders: Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn), Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Partson Jaure (Dynamos), Valentine Musarurwa (Harare City), Ian Nekati (Chicken Inn), Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Frank Makarati (Ngezi Platinum), Raphael Muduviwa (FC Platinum), Pawell Govere (Golden Eagles), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders).

Midfielders: Juan Mutudza (Dynamos), Valentine Kadonzvo (Chicken inn, Ralph Kawondera (FC Platinum), Trevor Mavunga (Triangle), Phenias Bamusi (Caps United), Wellington Taderera (Ngezi Platinum), Devon Chafa (Ngezi Platinum), Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Silas Songani (FC Platinum), Collins Duwa (Triangle United), Tichaona Chipunza (Chicken Inn), Ishmael Wadi (CAPS United), Leeroy Mavunga (CAPS United), Nqobizitha Masuku (Highlanders), Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City), King Nadolo (Dynamos).

Strikers: Obriel Chirinda (Chicken Inn), Stanley Ngala (FC Platinum), Thomas Chideu (Harare City), William Manondo (Harare City).