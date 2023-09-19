Lomagundi College bursar in court facing 234 counts of theft

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Lomagundi College bursar was Monday dragged to court after she allegedly diverted money she received from guardians for students’ fees payments over a period of four years to personal use.

Carmelita Doreen Hinze is facing 234 counts of theft.

She appeared before Harare Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa and was released on free bail.

Hinze will be back in court on October 2 for her routine remand.

Allegations are that from 2017 to 2020, Hinze, who is employed as an assistant bursar at the school, stole US$236 964, $559 810 and R24 700 that she would receive money as school fees.

“On the dates shown ( January 2017 to October 2020, the accused received amounts from respective parents as payments of school fees which she was supposed to post in the school relevant system and bank the money with the school bursar.

“The accused, unlawfully and with intent to steal, did not bank all the amounts but converted it to her own use in contravention of the Act (Criminal Law and Codification Act.)”

The scam was unearthed after the school called parents court as part of verification in January this year.

It emerged that Hinze did not deposit the money as she was supposed to do.

The school also reportedly hired the services of an auditing firm, Mariahill Chartered Accountants, who discovered that Hinze had committed 234 counts of theft.

Nothing was recovered.