LONDON: CBZ boss to address Zimbabwe-UK Business Chamber

By UK Correspondent

CBZ Holdings Group CEO Dr Blessing Mudavanhu is expected to address the Zimbabwe-UK Business Chamber (ZimUKBC) at its annual conference and anniversary celebrations in Milton Keynes this Saturday.

The top banker will address members on the topical subject of ‘Exploring business opportunities in Zimbabwe’ as well as discuss CBZ’s mortgage package for Zimbabweans leaving outside the country.

“As one of Zimbabwe’s leading financial institutions, CBZ is extending its products to the UK diaspora and the high-profile event, open to the public, this coming weekend is a must-attend particularly as there is an opportunity to engage directly with the organisation’s highest office,” the Chamber said in a statement.

Other speakers include respected academic and specialist in corporate governance and international business Professor Amon Chizema of Loughborough University, one of the leading research-intensive institutions in the UK.

ZimUKBC founder and Chairman, an entrepreneur in his own right, Kennedy Mwedziwendira, will also take to the podium.

The event is being supported by Jeff Madzingo, an established and celebrated UK-based entrepreneur and chairman of, among others, Diaspora Insurance company.

“We are excited to be partnering with CBZ Holdings, a multi-award winning and leading financial institution in Zimbabwe,” said Mwedziwendira.

“This celebration also provides a platform for networking among peers as the world begins to reopen after the pandemic.

“As usual, our presenters reflect the level of seriousness the ZimUKBC is becoming well known for and we trust the presentations will be a professional, fair and unbiased giving of the business climate both in the UK and at home.”

ZimUKBC is a non-profit and non-political, membership-based organisation created mainly to bring together business people of Zimbabwean and Southern Africa decent/ heritage living in the United Kingdom.

Established in 2021, the organisation has since held several workshops for members, inviting captains of industry and commerce, academics and professionals to lead conversations.

Those who have addressed the Chamber include ZIDA chairman and United Refineries CEO, Busisa Moyo, former Zimbabwe government cabinet minister Dr Nkosana Moyo, UK Social Workers Association lead Hilda Chehore and Impi Capital Ventures venture partner Admire Mudangwe.

This weekend’s conference is open to the public,” said communications director Peter Soko.

“The event is open to the public and those wishing to attend must register first on our website (www.zimukbc.com/events).

“Starting at 12:00pm and ending at 3:30pm. Attendance is free for ZIMUKBC members and only £20 to anyone else not a current member.

“Hopefully people will bring their business cards to exchange during the networking opportunity and light food and drinks served.”