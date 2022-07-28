Lone board member Gudyanga insists he worked for the allowances 

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

JAILED former mines secretary, Francis Gudyanga, who got caged for sitting on a one-man board collecting sitting allowances for over 10 people, has said he only took what was due to him.

Gudyanga was jailed by Harare magistrate, Barbara Chimboza, who suspended part of his sentence on condition he restitutes the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) a total of US$25 228.

He was convicted on charges of fraud after receiving US$28 910 board member fees from MMCZ for three years despite its absence.

Gudyanga has appealed against both conviction and sentence, arguing that he did not steal from the State as alleged.

“The appellant claimed dues for work actually done. This does not make it an offence, moreso one which warrants imprisonment,” said his lawyer, Advocate Sylvester Hashiti, who is being instructed by Madzima, Chidyausiku and Museta.

He added, “If there is any clap, it could only have arisen out of a mistake of law or fact, not an intentional and fraudulent misappropriation of State resources. For these reasons, the appeal against sentence must equally succeed.”

Hashiti submitted that his client indeed conducted duties of the board as directed by his minister, Walter Chidakwa.

“The State led one witness of consequence. This was Richard Chingodza. This witness made important exculpatory admissions and concessions which resolved the appeal.

“The effect of these admissions is that Gudynaga carried on duties beyond those of permanent secretary,” said Hashiti.

During the trial, Chingodza said “where we needed guidance, we would then approach accused number two (Gudyanga)or where we needed approvals that ordinarily require the board, we would then approach Gudyanga.”

The lawyer said those duties naturally came with sitting allowances as testified to by the witness.

“These allowances were pre-determined and pre-set; they did not require any office to direct their payment nor need appellant to abuse anything to get them. They were a consequence of the assumption of board functions.

“There can be no doubt that the sole State witness conceded that on an assumption of board functions, allowances were due.

“He further conceded that these dues were fixed and did not require clarification from the minister or the secretary in the president’s office.

“Chingodza further conceded that the appellant carried out and assumed the functions of the board and was thus entitled to allowances for those roles, this being a position that naturally attracted such allowances.”

The lawyer said in light of the above, the case ought to have gone no further.

“Discharge should have been granted. It can be granted even if an accused has given a bare denial of the allegations. The test is not whether the accused may supplement or strengthen the State case due to inadequacies in his own case.

“At no point does the accused bear the responsibility to push the wall of guilt back to the State by leading evidence,” he said.

Hashiti accused the trial magistrate of becoming both prosecutor, arbiter and executioner.

He said the magistrate ordered evidence it deemed necessary to prove the offence and did not accord Gudyanga a chance to test the evidence.

“The evidence was brought clandestinely after closure of the State and defence case, with no supporting witness to produce it,” he said.