Long Jon To Perform At Simuka Comedy Festival 10th Anniversary

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

INTERNATIONALLY acclaimed comedian, Long John is set to perform at Zimbabwe’s biggest comedy show, Simuka Comedy Festival tenth anniversary.

Long John, born Learnmore Jonasi, who is one of Zimbabwe’s most sought-after comedians, has received astounding endorsements from six-time Daytime Emmy award winning American comedian, Steve Harvey.

In 2019, he made waves after scooping the Steve Harvey Stand-up Spotlight Award in the People’s Choice category.

He has performed alongside comic giants across the world such as Anne Kansime, Steve Harvey and Basketmouth.

“Boom!! Harare As promised I will be performing live at the Simuka Comedy 10th Anniversary on 26 June at Reps Theatre – Harare, Zimbabwe.

“Advance Tickets are now available at http://thespotlight.co.zw please book your tickets now before they sell out,” he wrote on his social media pages.

Simuka Comedy Festival was introduced in 2011 by local comedians, Simba The Comic and Doc Vikela and celebrates its tenth anniversary this June.

The comic ensemble will feature some of the best Simuka Comedy veteran and upcoming comedians including co-founder, Doc Vikela, Tinaye, Kadem the Comic, Psycho Crisis.

In the past years, comedy heavyweights; Michael K, Carl Joshua Ncube and Comrade Fatso have headlined the event.

Advance tickets are pegged at US$10 and tickets purchased at the gate cost US$15.