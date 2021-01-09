Long Queues On Zim Side Of Beitbridge Border Cleared: Officials

Spread This News











SABC

Officials in Zimbabwe say they have cleared the majority of the long queues on the Zimbabwean side of the Beitbridge border post. In the past days, there have been scenes of long queues forming on both sides of the border with most Zimbabweans coming back to work in South Africa after the holiday season.

Even though Zimbabwe is under a hard lockdown, people are risking travel to South Africa because of the difficult economic situation in that country.

Coronavirus infections in Zimbabwe are said to be increasing at an alarming rate.

On Friday night, the Zimbabwean health ministry released statistics for the day with a third of tests done showing positive results for the coronavirus. Many people are already fleeing saying even if they contract COVID-19 they are better off in South Africa.

Earlier in the week, scores of Zimbabweans, including those that are considered to be economic immigrants, continued to form long queues on the Zimbabwean side of the Beitbridge post, waiting to cross into South Africa.

On Tuesday, Zimbabwe implemented a hard lockdown due to a rise in coronavirus infections. Videos of queues at the port of entry went viral on social media.

Many of the travellers work and live in South Africa with their families.