Loosing presidential candidate Mariyacha fired

By Thandiwe Garusa

LOSING presidential candidate Violet Mariyacha who led the opposition United Democracy Movement (UDM) in last year’s elections has been expelled from the party.

Mariyacha is accused of dumping the party after the polls and in her place one Eddington Mugova has been appointed party leader.

Mugova immediately addressed a press briefing in Harare where he announced Mariyacha also stands accused of taking part in the Political Actor Dialogue (POLAD) convened by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and snubbed by main opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa.

“Given our unsatisfactory performances during the 2018 elections due to various challenges, the national executive committee could not exonerate the then president Violet Mariyacha and her appointee Patrick Mugadza.

“She disappeared from the political scene before election results were announced and went back abroad. This resulted in the NEC appointing Eddington Makono Mugova, as party interim president until congress,” Mugova said reading a prepared statement.

Mariyacha, Mugova said had joined Mnangagwa’s dialogue for personal gain.

“We realised that individuals quickly jumped to POLAD meetings for personal benefits, not national interests,” he said

The little known UDM, Mugova added was now undergoing a restructuring exercise.

“UDM is revamping its structures across the country as a self-rebuilding program. As part of that exercise, UDM held a training workshop last month that analysed its positive role in the body politics of Zimbabwe,” he said.

“We wish to state clearly here and now, that UDM will never ever become a personal project of any leadership. The party membership without equivocation will reject those shenanigans.”