Lotteries And Gaming Act To Be Reviewed By Year End: Kazembe Kazembe

By Felix Matasva, Manicaland Correspondent

HOME AFFAIRS Minister Kazembe Kazembe says the outdated legislation governing the lotteries and gaming industry will be reviewed by the end of this year to move up with times in the wake of technological advancements.

He said this Saturday at the opening of the Lotteries and Gaming Board (LGB) strategic planning workshop in Mutare.

LGB is responsible for controlling and monitoring the gaming industry operations in Zimbabwe.

Kazembe requested the LGB to ensure the Lotteries and Gaming Act, which was passed into law in 2000 was reviewed by the end of 2022.

“One of the major assignments, which I am entrusting the LGB to deliver before the end of this year, is to review the outdated Lotteries and Gaming Act among other Acts mentioned by operators. The Act needs to be looked at as a matter of urgency,” Kazembe said.

He added: “This is long overdue and I am happy that our legal department and secretariat are represented here. Our objective is to make sure that this is attended to by at least this quarter of the year so that we are consistent with current circumstances. I urge the LGB to continue with innovations which will lead to the growth trajectory of lotteries and gaming industry.”

He added Zimbabwe would regularise online betting when measures to deal with rampant money laundering within the lotteries and gaming industry have been put in place.

“I am aware of unsanctioned online betting prevailing in our sector and I call upon the LGB to look into this issue. I am told many people clean their money through online money laundering,” the Home Affairs Minister added.

“Going forward the board must consider strategies to embrace new inventions and use of technology in betting as it widens our revenues and stakeholders in a manner that does not jeopardise our standing as a country in as far as money laundering is concerned

“We are currently in the grey zone as far as Financial Anti-Money Laundering Task Force is concerned and we are working very hard as a country to ensure we comply with expectations, so as to move out of the grey zone.”

LGB chairperson Eugenia Chidhakwa said the current Lotteries and Gaming Act was vague on issues to do with partnership and foreign investment.

“We need to look at partnership and foreign investments. One of the pertinent issues that are in the act is the renewal of licenses. A yearly renewal is not proper in, these times,” Chidhakwa said.

Lately, in Zimbabwe, there has been a growing appetite for gaming and gambling as punters strive to beat economic challenges.