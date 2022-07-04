Louisiana State University student named Miss Teen International Zimbabwe

Spread This News

By Showbiz Reporter

UNITED States-based student Kee-Vonne Hunda has been named the 2022 Miss Teen International Zimbabwe.

The 19-year-old is a first year pre-law student at Louisiana State University with concentrations in political science and digital advertising.

Hunda takes over from Dedre Niewoudt who reigned as Miss Teen International Zimbabwe in 2021.

“Kee-Vonne has shown consistency and has constantly proven that she is not only passionate about her community, but she wants to make a positive difference,” said Patience Lusengo the Miss Teen International country director.

“As an active member in her community, from 2014-2017, Kee-Vonne started donating her pocket money to Chikurubi Female Prisons for mothers incarcerated with children, she has also represented Harare 3 times in the provincial basketball team and her advocacy is in line with the notion of ‘The forgotten/underrepresented Zimbabwean child’.”

Lusengo added; “There is no doubt about the fact that Kee-Vonne’s greatest goal is to use her platforms, leadership skills and intelligence to carry out her philanthropic works to improve her community and the world at large.”

Hunda will represent Zimbabwe at Miss Teen International set to be held in New Delhi, India later this month.

The pageant provides a platform for opening doors and creating “opportunities for young Zimbabwean women and enable them to be positive role models in their communities and represent the country on a global stage”.