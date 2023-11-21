Lovejoy Chitengu elected new Harare mayor following Makone’s recall

Harare City Council has elected Councillor Lovejoy Chitengu as the new Mayor of Harare.

By Staff Reporter

HARARE City Council has elected Lovejoy Chitengu as the new mayor following the recalling of councillor Ian Makone by self-proclaimed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu.

Rosemary Muronda was elected deputy mayor.

Makone and his deputy Kudzai Kadzombe were recalled earlier this month for ‘ceasing to be members of the CCC’.

In his acceptance speech, Chitengu said he was looking forward to Makone, Kadzombe and the other eight councillors’ return to council after the upcoming December 9 by-election.

“It is a sad moment because councillor Makone, Kadzombe and the other recalled councillors are such hard workers who have made their mark over the period of their term, cut short by these recalls.

“It is sad that this is happening, not because they have done anything wrong but for being precisely the opposite.

“The relief we can derive is from the assurances they have given, that they will remain available for consultation on a wide range of decisions that council must take.

“More than that, I look forward to their return to this chamber, either as a result of court decision or the ballot within the next 90 days,” Chitengu said.

He added that the council was committed to improving the quality of services it offers to communities.

“I wish to assure our electors and stakeholders that whatever happens to one or any of us, this council is committed to improving the quality of services rendered to the communities in which we live.

“I also wish to assure our electors and stakeholders that, whether it be by decision of the court or the voters in the next 90 days, this chamber waits in anticipation for the return of its recalled colleagues,” Chitengu added.

Chitengu’s name was on Tshabangu’s recall letter dated November 7 to local government minister Winston Chitando.

However, he was not recalled because his surname was misspelt.