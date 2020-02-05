Low rainfall deepen Zim power woes

By Thandiwe Garusa

THE power supply situation in Zimbabwe remains constrained as government was still failing to improve the situation.

Acute power shortages in the country have forced authorities to resort to load-shedding for almost a full year.

Speaking at a post-cabinet media briefing on Tuesday, Minister of Information and Publicity Monica Mutsvangwa said power shortages remain because of low rainfall.

“Cabinet noted that electricity generation at the country’s major power plant at Kariba remains depressed owing to low inflows into the lake and the work of low rainfall in the catchment area.

“…Every effort is being made to ensure that citizens and corporates continue to access electricity for sustaining operations,” said Mutsvangwa.

Added the Minister, “Government wishes to inform the nation that greater emphasis will be placed on power augmentation projects with commencement of works at the Batoka Gorge side being scheduled for this year.

“Focus is also being placed on the renewable energy including rooftops and solar farms set to gain momentum.

“An exercise to procure space available for this option is being set in motion in order for the marketing to be undertaken with investors, many of whom have realised immense potential that Zimbabwe possesses in relation to solar energy.

“Options for powering agriculture through smaller grids will be pursued as part of building resilience to climate change.”