Lower growth forecast for Zimbabwe as drought ravages crops — Finance Minister

Zimbabwe has revised its economic growth forecast downwards as Southern Africa’s worst drought in decades ravages crop yields, its finance minister told Reuters on Wednesday, but a bounce back in growth is likely in 2025.

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube said economic growth is forecast at 2% for 2024, down from 3.5% forecast in November, due to an El Niño-induced drought which has led to widespread crop failure.

El Niño is a natural climate phenomenon in which surface water of the central and eastern Pacific become unusually warm, causing changes in global weather patterns.

Zimbabwe is among the hardest hit by drought in the region, affecting crop yields. Neighbours Zambia and Malawi have declared states of disaster as a result of the drought.

Last month, the IMF also said it expected Zimbabwe’s growth to fall to 2%, down from 5.3% last year.