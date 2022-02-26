Lumi Stars In New Showmax Reality Show

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

SOCIALITE and businesswoman, Luminista ‘Lumi’ Jemwa is set to feature in a new Showmax reality television show, Diamond and Dolls.

The new reality show follows a group of African socialites seeking fame and fortune.

The first Season of Diamond and Dolls premieres on March 7.

The show produced and starring Tebogo Ramokgadi also features South African model Eva Modika, Inno Morolong and Lolo Mlunjwana.

Lumi shared Diamond and Dolls teaser on her Instagram page captioned: “The first of its kind in Africa. Diamond and Dolls reality show to premier on 7 March 2022 on Showmax. The reality show follows a group of diverse characters from business women to socialites on their different paths in life and how their lives mix and mingle at certain intervals in life.”

In another post Showmax wrote: “The place of gold has a diamond in Tebogo ‘African Diamond’ Ramokgadi. He and ‘The Dolls’ take us on their journey to fame and what’s a road trip without a bit of drama?! #DiamondAndDolls, March 7th, it’s a date!”