Lunga lifts second League title with Mamelodi Sundowns 

WARRIORS defender Devine Lunga on Thursday evening won his second DSTV Premiership title with Mamelodi Sundowns who beat Kaizer Chiefs 5-1 to shelve their seventh consecutive league title.

The Brazilians are enjoying an impressive run in the league this season which has seen them winning the title with seven games to spare.

Sundowns are now chasing to set a new record of finishing the whole season unbeaten, so far they have registered 19 wins and 5 draws in the 24 league games they have played.

The 2024 league title is Lunga’s second with the yellow family, his first being in 2022 during his debut season with the club.

The 28-year-old defender missed last year’s silverware as he was on loan at Golden Arrows for the whole season before he was brought back for the ongoing campaign.

This is Lunga’s best season at Sundowns as he has managed to represent the club in all competitions, starting crucial CAF Champions League games in the process.