Lupahla Sacked By Ambitious Division One Side Golden Eagles

By Sports Reporter

FORMER Warriors winger Joel Luphahla is now jobless after being sacked as manager by the ambitious Northern Region Division One side Golden Eagles.

The dismissal was despite his team still being in contention to earn promotion to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Luphahla has been replaced by another former Warriors star Gilbert Mushangazhike.

In a statement, Golden Eagles chairman Barry Manandi said they had mutually agreed to go their separate ways after the side’s 2-2 draw against Commando Bullets on Saturday.

This was Eagles’ second consecutive draw after being held to another 2-2 stalemate by Harare City Cubs the previous weekend.

“Joel Lupahla has today left his role as 1st Team Head Coach at Golden Eagles FC by mutual consent,” Manandi said.

“After discussions on Sunday, it was ultimately decided that we would go our separate ways. We would like to thank Joel for his efforts during his time at Golden Eagles and wish him every success in the future.

Luphahla’s assistants Elliott Matsika and Warren Mapanga have also left the club.

Mushangazhike who was the Eagles’ developmental coach has been elevated to the senior team and will be assisted by former Shabanie Mine and Dynamos defender Philip Sithole who was also part of the developmental structures.

Mushangazhike’s first match in charge will be away to Levison Selous coached Karoi United at Chikangwe stadium on Wednesday.

Eagles are in third position, three points behind log leaders Herentals U20 but with a game in hand.

Luphahla joined Golden Eagles in 2020 when the Northern Region Division One league finally got underway following a covid-19 induced break.

The former warriors forward appeared to be doing well as he placed Golden Eagles among the championship contenders.