Lupane, Jotsholo Clinics Shut Down As Staff Tests Positive For Covid

Spread This News











By Matabeleland North Correspondent

Lupane: Health officials in Matabeleland North have shut down two clinics in Lupane and Jotsholo after a number of staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

The drastic move has left two growth points with no public health facility.

Lupane District Medical Officer Dr George Mutizira said Lupane Rural Health Centre and Jotsholo Rural Health Centre will be closed for 14 days starting last Friday 22 January.

“It is with regret to inform you that the two health facilities will be temporarily closed for the period of 14 days from the 22nd of January 2021 because ten members of staff at Lupane Rural Health Centre tested positive to Covid-19 and some are not feeling well with mild to moderate illness.

“All the staff members are isolated and quarantined. We do not have any more staff to serve the clinic for the specified period,” he said.

As for Jotsholo Rural Health Centre, Mutizira said one staff member tested positive and the facility had to be shut down for the same period.

“One of the staff members tested positive and had contact with the rest of the staff members. So, all at Jotsholo are in quarantine for the specified period.

“The district health executive is doing all it can with limited resources to do contact tracing and manage the cases,” said Mutizira.

He appealed for support from different stakeholders during the period.

Closure of Lupane Rural Health Centre and Jotsholo Rural Health Centre leaves Lupane and Jotsholo centres with no public health facility.

Only Lupane Medical Centre, a private surgery remains operational while public facilities St Luke’s and Lake Alice are far from the affected places.

This comes as Matabeleland North has continued to record an increase in new Covid-19 cases.

The province now has a cumulative 1 095 new cases, 529 of which are active and 12 deaths as of Friday.

In Victoria Falls, the two isolation centres at Mkhosana Clinic and ZAP Clinic which have a combined capacity of 26 patients are full, according to the Covid-19 response team.