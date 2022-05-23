Lupane’s Chief Mabhikwa dies aged 35

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

LUPANE district traditional leader, Chief Mabhikwa born Vusumuzi Khumalo has died.

He was involved in a fatal car crash Sunday night.

He later succumbed to the injuries at St Luke’s hospital in Lupane.

Mabhikwa was 35.

Information ministry permanent secretary Nick Mangwana confirmed his death.

He said: “We learn with grief the death of Chief Mabhikwa born Vusumuzi Khumalo in a car accident.

“Chief Mabhikwa was a member of the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) board. A very dynamic young chief.

“Condolences to his family, colleagues and those whose affairs he presided over, may his soul rest in peace”.

Family spokesperson Donald Khumalo said the accident occurred around midnight along the Bulawayo Victoria Falls highway.

“It is true, unfortunately, Chief Mabhikwa has died.

“We are mourning as a family, details from the family he was involved in a car collision with a haulage truck around 10 pm along the Bulawayo Victoria Falls highway”.

Mabhikwa was installed chief in 2012 at the age of 19 following the death of his father Edwin.