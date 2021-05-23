Lustful Male Teacher (49) Fined $15 000 For ‘Sexting’ Married Boss 

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A Chinhoyi magistrate has fined a male school teacher $15 000 for repeatedly sending his married lady boss sexually explicit text messages through her mobile phone despite several warnings to stop.

Wilson Ganda, a teacher at Chiroti Secondary School in Hurungwe, on Friday pleaded guilty when he appeared before Magistrate Tapiwa Banda for violating Section 88 of the Posts and Telecommunications Act (Chapter 12:05) which pertains to “use of abusive language”.

The unmarried educator was fined $15 000 to be paid by month-end, failure of which he would spend 45 days in prison.

The complainant in the matter is Lucy Luoma Dzveta (32) of Hunyani in Chinhoyi, who is employed by the Ministry of Education as a human resources manager stationed at Seven Heroes Complex.

The state case, led by Odra Chitoro, was that on an unknown date but in 2015, Ganda sent an emissary to propose love to Dzveta but she turned him down, indicating she was married.

Court heard Ganda started sending love phone text messages to Dzveta.

This did not go down well with the complainant who then advised Ganda to stop his advances.

Ganda is said to have stopped texting for a while but started again sometime later.

This prompted Dzveta’s husband to phone Ganda in April last year warning him against abusing his wife, and a seemingly remorseful Ganda apologised and promised to quit the nagging.

In December last year, court further heard, a defiant Ganda, again sent love and offensive text messages to Dzveta.

Ministry of Education authorities were also advised of Ganda’s shenanigans since this was now affecting Dzveta’s marriage with her husband also beginning to suspect she had finally given in to the love proposals.

Ganda was summoned and cautioned by his superiors.

However, on 27 April 2021, Ganda failed to control his lust for Dzveta and sent a lengthy pornographic text message, loaded with lurid words, in which he fantasised about having a sexual encounter with her.

Upon realising that Ganda was determined to ruin her marriage, Dzveta filed a police report at Chemagamba Police Station, leading to the arrest.