Luton medicals for Nakamba hours from window closure; Warriors’ star set for six-month loan at Championship side 

By Staff Reporter

MARVELOUS Nakamba, Aston Villa’s former darling has reportedly signed for English Championship side Luton Town hours before the mid-season transfer window closes.

The Warriors midfielder and former Aston Villa darling was said to be undergoing medicals in Luton Town.

After two seasons at Villa, Nakamba is no longer wanted. His manager, former Arsenal gaffer Unai Emery had to wait for his Jnuary … birthday to share the news with him.

Nakamba’s signing was celebrated not just in Zimbabwe but at Villa where he rewarded them with a top-drawer season and a half before injuries and loss of form disrupted his ‘rise.’