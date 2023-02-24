Luton Town boss allays Nakamba injury fears, declares him fit to face Birmingham City

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has been declared fit for Luton Town’s Championship clash against Birmingham City on Saturday.

The 29-year-old defensive midfielder limped off injured during Luton Town’s 1-0 loss at home against table toppers Burnley at Kenilworth Road last Saturday due to a groin injury.

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards has however backed him to return to action.

Nakamba has made four appearances so far for the Hatters, who are chasing promotion to Premier League.

Although his last encounter against leaders Burnley was cut short midway through the second half by an injury scare, Nakamba had performed well again on his home debut at the base of the Town midfield.

However, in a report by Luton Today, Edwards has given a positive update on Nakamba ahead of the game and expects him to be fit to take his place in midfield.

“Marvelous was starting to tighten up with his groin [against Burnley], but he is available,” confirmed Edwards.

Edwards has been delighted with Nakamba’s impact so far, describing him as a “Duracell battery” after one game.

“I thought he was marvellous! I did, I thought he was great,” said Edwards. “He’s like a Duracell battery, he just keeps going and going and going and going and going.

“I thought he was outstanding, covers the pitch so well, smells the danger and then is really calm with the ball, I’m delighted with him.”

Nakamba, who saw an impressive run in the Villa side under Steve Gerrard cut short by injury last season, was allowed to leave on loan by Unai Emery in January.