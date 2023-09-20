Luton Town starlet Matthew Takawira targets Young Warriors callup 

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

England-born teenage striker Matthew Takawira has expressed his desire to represent Zimbabwe at youth level this season after signing a two-year scholarship deal at Premier League side Luton Town.

The 17-year-old who plays as an out-and-out striker has been in the Luton Town Academy since the age of 12.

He has gone on to feature for the club’s Under-16s and Under-18s where he has been scoring regularly.

He is currently with the development squad at Kenilworth Road, which is also home to Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba and striker Admiral Muskwe, who is currently on loan at Exeter City.

In an interview published on Luton Town’s official website soon after signing a scholarship contract with the club, Talawira revealed that he was hoping to continue his development by becoming a Zimbabwe youth international in the near future.

“Luton-born striker (Matthew Takawira) joined Kenilworth Road as an under-12. Joining his boyhood club has been the highlight of his career so far and hopes to represent Zimbabwe at youth level this season,” the club said on the website.

The Luton Town born striker is good on the ball, can dribble, beat defenders and is able to shoot with both legs making himself a lethal striker.

Takawira will stay at Kenilworth Road for at least the foreseeable future and will be hoping to sign a professional contract at the club in the near future.

Takawira’s desire to represent Zimbabwe is a boost to the country’s efforts to build a strong foundation for the national team by reviving junior national teams which have been nonexistent over the last couple of years.

The country was recently readmitted to international football after its suspension by the world football governing body Fifa.

The recently appointed ZIFA Nomalisation Committee revealed that one of its main targets is to set up junior structures to feed the national teams.