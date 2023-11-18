Mabvuku residents say Zanu PF moneybag Scott Sakupwanya responsible for murder of CCC activist 

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende | Chief Correspondent

ZANU PF’s Mabvuku Constituency candidate Scott Sakupwanya has been fingered as the one responsible for Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Tapfumaneyi Masaya’s abduction and subsequent murder.

Masaya was forcibly disappeared on Saturday while conducting door-to-door campaigns for CCC’s Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi who is set to contest Sakupwanya for a second time in three months.

Those identified by CCC supporters are said to be Sakupwanya’s runners and supporters, with unconfirmed reports indicating the three 4×4 vehicles used in the abduction belong to him.

Kufahakutizwi defeated Sakupwanya in August before a dramatic recall from Parliament by Sengezo Tshabangu who claims to be CCC Interim Secretary General presented the Zanu PF gold miner with a second shot.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com at Masaya’s funeral wake in Mabvuku where he resided, CCC supporters who declined to be named for fear of the police said they witnessed everything that happened on the day and knew who they were serving.

“The people who abducted Masaya are not new to us, they were campaigning for Sakupwanya before August’s elections. These are people who chose to abduct our colleague in broad daylight so a lot of people can testify to this,” said one of the residents who claims to have witnessed his capture.

“It is clear that this is Sakupwanya’s doing but we do not know how saying this will be interpreted by the police considering what (Job) Sikhala is going through.

“He knows we know that it was him and the same thugs whose names we gave to the police know that they were seen. Our hope is that the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) acts on what it has been told at least so that just is partly served.”

Mourners sang songs blaming Sakupwanya for Masaya’s death Wednesday, Friday when NewZimbabwe.com visited his family home.

Some of them urged him to come remove boreholes he drilled for the relatively dry high-density suburb and buses introduced during August’s campaign trail.

“Scott anourayisa tozviziva, kana zvarema tora zvibhorani tora zvimabhazi, Scott ucharowa nevakomana,” sang the residents.

(Scott is dangerous, take back your boreholes and buses, Scott you will be beaten by the boys).

A handful of the opposition party’s supporters have been keeping vigil at the late Pastor’s home to mourn with widow Maria Zhuwawo, and their three children while also protecting them from what they claim to be marauding Zanu PF youths.

“We do not know why they would do all this though,” said CCC activist and Mabvuku resident Tonderai Dombo.

“Masaya was neither a senior member of this movement to have influence that could attract such a reaction. This shows that we are all in danger.”

Masaya will be buried at Tafara Cemetery on Saturday.