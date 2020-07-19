Macauley Bonne Boosts Charlton Athletic’s Survival Hopes

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international striker Macauley Bonne snatched a last-gasp equaliser to boost Charlton’s hopes of surviving relegation from the English Championship in a 2-2 draw against Wigan Athletic at The Valley Saturday.

The 24-year-old Warriors player continued his brilliant form in front goal after netting the crucial leveller three minutes in added time to ensure Charlton’s Championship survival hopes will be in their own hands as they face Champions Leeds United at Elland Road next week.

A win for Charlton against Leeds will certainly secure their place in next year’s Championship while even a defeat could see his side survive if results elsewhere go their way.

Saturday’s goal ensured that the gifted Zimbabwean has now overtaken Taylor as Charlton leading scorer.

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer said afterwards: “It’s in our hands. That’s all you can ask for. If you’re in control of your own destiny, it’s better than relying on others. I have a group there that will keep fighting and keep pushing. We’ve done it all season. I just wish we’d have a bit more luck here and there to help us along the way since we’ve come back. We’ve been very good since we’ve come back.”

Bonne’s goal was his third strike since the resumption of the Championship season last month which takes his tally to 11 goals in his maiden season in the second tier English league.

However, more importantly Bonne’s clinical finish from Chuks Aneke’s flick-on in the third minute of stoppage time lifted Charlton three points above Hull and Luton in the relegation zone.

In contrast, the goal leaves Wigan sweating ahead of the final round of fixtures on Wednesday night – they are 13 points above the drop zone prior to Saturday’s later games but have a 12-point deduction for entering administration looming.

Wigan had looked set to grab three crucial points away from home when Kieran Dowell scored five minutes before half-time, restoring their lead after Alfie Doughty had cancelled out Jamal Lowe’s opener.

For Bonne, it was yet another good day in the office after he was thrust into the starring role upfront for the Addicks after top scorer Lyle Taylor chose not to play when the championship resumed following a Covid-19 enforced break.