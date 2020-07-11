Macauley Bonne earns coach’s praises as he ends goal drought

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

CHARLTON Athletic manager, Lee Bowyer has praised Zimbabwean striker Macauley Bonne who finally ended a barren nine game spell without a goal for the club in a 2 – 1 loss to Brentford on Tuesday night.

Bonne was thrust into the starring role upfront for the Addicks after top scorer Lyle Taylor chose not to play when the championship resumed following a Covid-19 enforced break.

The 24-year-old Warriors striker fired blanks in the first four matches after the resumption of the league despite the club grinding some crucial wins that pushed it out of the relegation zone.

Bonne opened the scores when he headed home a Jake Forster-Caskey flick after 7 minutes in the last outing.

“I’m pleased for him (Bonne) because he does work hard.

“He works really hard. He got his goal today and hopefully that will be the thing that gives him a bit of confidence now with the last four games coming up. He ran himself into the ground and couldn’t move in the end, it was hard up there on his own,” added the former England international.

Bonne’s morale had been further aggravated by a ghastly miss in the narrow home defeat against Millwall over the weekend.

“Buzzing to get the goal, but a disappointing result. We go again,” Bonne took to social media.

It was the former Leyton Orient man’s first goal since netting a brace against Bristol City on Boxing Day.

The strike takes his goal tally in his maiden Championship campaign to nine which is a decent turnover for a striker in a new environment.

Charlton Athletic are currently in 20th position on the log standings with 46 points, two above the drop zone with four matches before the season ends.

They host mid-table Reading on Saturday with the Zimbabwe international keen to continue his scoring form for the English Championship side.